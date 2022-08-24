SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is stopping by Sullivan County on Wednesday.

The Sullivan County Imagination Library Board of Directors will discuss the importance of the program and how it works.

Dolly’s Imagination Library gifts children up to age five with high-quality books for free. The program is available to all eligible children in Tennessee through a statewide partnership with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation and Imagination Library local program partners.

The Imagination Library visit also served as a reminder about Tennessee’s Dolly Parton license plates, as the state now requires all drivers to get a new plate.

All of the license plate sales go to support local Imagination Library programs. One plate purchase fully funds one child’s enrollment in the library program for a full year.