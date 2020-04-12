Dolly Parton shares virtual Easter message while practicing social distancing

(WJHL) – Dolly Parton took to social media to spread an Easter message. Even though this year Easter might “look a bit different,” she still shares the message of hope and love.
Listen to the full message and watch the full video here:
