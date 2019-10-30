Dolly Parton premieres new Netflix series at Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A star-studded evening Tuesday in Dollywood for the premiere of Dolly Parton’s new Netflix series, “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.”

The series is based on eight of Dolly’s songs and Tuesday night there was a special screening of the episode about the song “Jolene.”

“I’m going to be curious to see how people like the take that the writer did on this,” said Parton about the Jolene episode, “but I think my very personal favorite are ‘Sugar Hill’ and ‘These Old Bones.'”

More than a dozen of stars from the entire series walked the Red Carpet leading up to the Showstreet Palace Theater.

“We had this dream of taking her music, her incredible songs because they tell such great stories and turning them into movies,” said Executive Producer Sam Haskell.

Haskell said Netflix will translate the series into more than 100 languages and will release it in more than 109 countries.

One notable at the red carpet event was actress Julianne Hough who plays Jolene.

“How can you say no to working with Dolly Parton, who is an absolute icon and legend,” said Hough. “I had another project that was saying, ‘you can’t do this’… I was like, ‘I’m sorry, I’m going to have to de-commit myself.'”

Dolly will also serve as narrator in the series and make a few appearances in the films.

She says the stories celebrate family, faith and forgiveness.

“No matter what I’m doing, I know there is something greater and bigger than me,” said Parton, “I ask God to direct me everyday and to let me do something to lift up mankind and to glorify Him.”

“We hope that if the audience comes to us like Netflix thinks it will, we’ll be doing more very soon,” said Haskell.

A film festival will take place Wednesday at Dollywood to showcase all eight films in the series.

If you cannot make it for the special screenings, you will have to wait just a little while longer. “Heartstrings” officially hits Netflix on November 22nd.