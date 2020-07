KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dollar General has announced that its store in the Rock Springs community of Kingsport is now open for business.

The store is located at 1429 Rock Springs Road, which is near Interstate 26 exit 6.

The company says the store will employ around six to ten people.

According to Dollar General’s website, the store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.