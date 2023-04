JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A long-vacant lot on Johnson City’s South Roan Street has a new occupant on the way: Dollar General.

According to signage posted on the lot at the corner of University Parkway and South Roan Street, a new Dollar General location is under construction.

Work is visibly underway in images taken by News Channel 11 crews, and vegetation previously seen at the site has been cleared away.