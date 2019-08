JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new business is coming Tennessee’s oldest town.

A sign now reveals what is coming to a piece of land on Depot Street and Highway 81.

Dollar General is the new business. Construction at the site is just beginning.

According to a company spokesperson, they expect the store to open in early 2020. The store is expected to employe six to 10 people.

The store currently off Boones Creek Road will remain open.

We will keep you posted on any developments.