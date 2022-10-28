JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to NamUs, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States each year.

Although many missing people are found, others remain missing for more than a year – what many law enforcement agencies consider “cold cases.”

Below are active cases of people missing from Johnson City for longer than a year, according to NamUs, which is run by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Kimberly Michelle Macintosh

Kimberly Michelle Macintosh was last seen November 26, 2004, around 5 p.m. at a bus station near the 100 Block of West Market Street in Johnson City. Macintosh was reported to be taking a bus to New York. Her case information states she went missing at 34 years old. If you have any information on Macintosh, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 798-1800.

Image courtesy of NamUs.gov

Timothy Ray Dugger

Timothy Ray Dugger was last seen on November 24, 2011, after he didn’t show up to watch a football game with his uncle. Dugger’s family found his cell phone and vehicle left behind at his residence. Dugger’s case information states he went missing at 49 years old.

Image courtesy of Johnson City spokesperson, Ann Marie French

Sebia Archer

Sebia Archer was last seen on May 18, 2017, leaving a gas station with a “tall, slender Black male.” She was reported to be in good spirits and not in any distress at that time. Archer’s case information states she went missing at 46 years old.

Image courtesy of Johnson City spokesperson, Ann Marie French

Anyone with information on Dugger or Archer is encouraged to contact the Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166. For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be sent to Crimestoppers by calling (423) 434-6158.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or submitted by internet at www.citizenobserver.com.