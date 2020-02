ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Tennessee man who robbed a Valero Mart in Marion, Virginia was sentenced to 108 months in prison in federal court.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Travis Day, 48, robbed the store on April 18, 2019, and he was arrested by police in West Virginia two weeks later on May 2, 2019.

Day pleaded guilty in September to one count of armed robbery and one count of using a firearm in relation to a federal crime of violence.