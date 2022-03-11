GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A six-day trial in the U.S. District Court at Greeneville led a federal jury to convict Charles Elsea Jr., 44, of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, marijuana and money laundering.

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice revealed Elsea is a longtime inmate of the Tennessee Department of Corrections, and he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison as prosecutors accuse him of leading a prison-based gang and drug organization.

A five-year investigation that spanned the country launched in the spring of 2017, and it alleged Elsea used smuggled cell phones — unbeknownst to the prison guards, the release noted — to drive the distribution of hundreds of pounds of meth across Tennessee.

“Elsea arranged multiple purchases of pounds of methamphetamine from California and Arizona to Tennessee,” the release stated. “Elsea and his co-conspirators also used the drug proceeds from the methamphetamine to create marijuana grow houses in and out of Tennessee.”

During the investigation, Elsea allegedly launched two marijuana grow operations by using the jail’s video system to speak with co-conspirators regarding the plant’s cultivation.

In addition to the possible life sentence, Elsea also faces a 10-year minimum sentence and a term of supervised release of five years.

Multiple agencies assisted throughout the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and USPS investigation, including the following:

Tennessee Department of Correction Office of Investigations and Conduct

Elizabethton and Carter County Joint Drug Task Force

Huron Undercover Narcotic Team with the Michigan State Police

Arkansas Highway Patrol

Missouri Western Interdiction Task Force with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department

California Visalia Police Department

The investigation is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.