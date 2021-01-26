DOJ: Stacey, Kurt Pomrenke sentenced to serve time in prison on conspiracy to defraud charges

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Stacey and Kurt Pomrenke were both sentenced to prison time on Tuesday, January 26 on charges of conspiring to defraud the United States while Stacey was on pre-trial release.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, the Pomrenkes were sentenced in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.

Stacey Pomrenke, 48, of Abingdon, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to pay a fine of $10,000, according to the release.

“In November 2020 she waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to a one-count Information charging her with conspiring to defraud the United States while on pre-trial release,” the release reads.

Kurt Pomrenke, 67, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

Kurt Pomrenke also pleaded guilty in November to one-count of conspiring to defraud the U.S.

“Today’s sentence concludes a troubling case, in which convicted fraudsters remained undeterred in their criminal conduct—even after significant federal convictions. Instead of simply accepting and serving her original prison sentence, Stacey Pomrenke, with the assistance of her husband, carried out an additional fraud scheme to exploit a drug treatment program to shorten her sentence. We hope today’s sentences will serve as a deterrence to others, and greatly appreciate the hard work of the FBI and IRS-CI to again bring the Pomrenkes to justice.” Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar

The charges stemmed from an investigation that found that while Stacey Pomrenke, a former chief financial officer of BVU Authority, was in prison, she pretended to have an alcohol addiction and used the recovery program offered to reduce her sentence.

Stacey Pomrenke was first arrested in October 2015 for violating federal law during an investigation of BVU. She was sentenced to 34 months in prison in August 2016.

You can read the full DOJ release by clicking here.