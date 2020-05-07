DOJ: Saltville man pleads guilty after faking own death, posing as attorney in Florida

MIAMI – FEBRUARY 02: A judges gavel rests on top of a desk in the courtroom of the newly opened Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum February 3, 2009 in Miami, Florida. The museum is located in the only known structure in the nation that was designed, devoted to and operated as a separate station […]

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Saltville man pleaded guilty on Wednesday after he lied about his own death to hide assets from the federal bankruptcy court and then falsely used the identity of a Florida attorney.

According to a release from United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen, Russell Geyer, 50, pleaded guilty to:

1 count of contempt of court

1 count of bankruptcy fraud

1 count of wire fraud

1 count of aggravated identity fraud

Court documents say Geyer came up with a plan to hide assets and control collateral.

He repeatedly lied about fake medical conditions, including bone and prostate cancer, cardiac issues, a brain aneurysm and pneumonia, according to the release.

The release says that on August 30, 2019, an attorney working for Geyer told the United States Bankruptcy Court that he had received an email from Geyer’s wife, saying that he was dead.

In reality, Geyer had sent the email while posing as his wife, according to the release.

The release says that at a hearing in September, Geyer’s wife testified that he was alive and that neither of them had been out of town and in the hospital for the conditions that he had claimed.

Court documents say that at the same hearing, Geyer’s attorney read into record an email from an attorney in Florida, who claimed to have sold some of Geyer’s assets involved in the bankruptcy proceedings without the knowledge of Geyer or his wife.

The “attorney” further said in the email that he had control of Russell and told him to kill himself before concluding with “I am on a plane out of the country.”

An investigation revealed that the attorney named in the email actually exists, but he did not have anything to do with the case. Geyer had used the name of the Florida attorney and a bogus email account to send the emails without the actual attorney’s knowledge.

As the investigation continued, it was discovered that Geyer had taken the Florida attorney’s identity to fraudulently obtain $70,000 from his own wife, whom he had told he was going to receive $1 million from a settlement that the attorney was handling for him.

Geyer falsely told his wife that he needed money to pay the attorney’s fees before the money would be given to them.

The release says Geyer used a fake email address and an app that disguised his voice to pose as the Florida attorney and say the settlement was coming soon.

“In an effort to game the bankruptcy system, Mr. Geyer devised a made-for-TV plot that ultimately collapsed under its own weight,” U.S. Attorney Cullen stated today. “The audacity of his fraud scheme not only shocks the conscience, but it offends the integrity of our judicial system.”

Geyer will be sentenced on August 6 and faces up to life in federal prison.