DOJ: Russell County mine owner, foreman sentenced after dust-sampling fraud scheme

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The owner of a coal company in Grundy, Virginia and one of the mine’s foremen were sentenced after pleading guilty in federal court.

Daniel Tucker, the owner of D&H Mining, and foreman Geral Ball were sentenced yesterday in the United States District Court in Abingdon, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

The release says Tucker, 57, and Ball, 39, were sentenced “for conspiring to defraud the United States by committing dust-sampling fraud to avoid the Mine Safety and Health Administration’s health standards designed to protect miners from black lung.”

Tucker was sentenced to three months in federal prison. He had previously paid an $80,000 fine as part of his guilty plea.

Ball was sentenced to three years of probation.

The company was placed on probation for a 1-year term, according to the release.

The charges stemmed from an instance in which the company provided fraudulent dust samples to pass health inspections and allowed miners to conduct roof-bolting in return air, which is a violation of the mine’s Mine Safety and Health Administration-approved ventilation plan.

“As this case illustrates, the Department of Justice is committed to protecting our nation’s coal miners,” U.S. Attorney Cullen said. “We will continue to investigate and prosecute unscrupulous owners and operators who jeopardize miners’ wellbeing by cutting corners and putting profits ahead of safety.”

An investigation found that Tucker and Ball had been conducting an “organized effort to avoid accurate dust sampling” to avoid repercussions for violating health standards.