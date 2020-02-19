DOJ: Red Onion State Prison inmate sentenced to 6 more years after mailing threats to federal judges

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – An inmate already serving a life sentence for murder was sentenced to an additional 6 years in federal prison after sending threatening letters to two federal judges.

A release from United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen says Michell Norbert Nicholas, 41, was sentenced after being convicted in August 2019.

Nicholas was convicted of:

2 counts of mailing threats to injure another person

2 counts of threatening to murder a United States Judge with the intent to impede, intimidate or interfere with their performance or official duties.

Court evidence revealed that Nicholas was serving his life sentence after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the Virgin Islands in 2007.

While in Red Onion State Prison, Nicholas sent a letter to United States Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller in the Virgin Islands, and part of it read,

“Dear Ruth, You thought that I was a nobody. Now I must manifest my dream of your death. It is more fun when the prey knows it is being hunted. I am going to kill you! Patiently submitted, signed Mitchell N. Nicholas.”

The release says Nicholas mailed a second letter to United States District Court Judge Curtis Gomez of the Virgin Islands, which read, in part,