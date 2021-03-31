DOJ: Marion man sentenced to 27 years for using Snapchat to get explicit photos from underage girls

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Marion, Virginia man has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to coercing underage girls into sending him explicit photos over Snapchat.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Hunter Royal, 23, was sentenced to serve 27 years in court on Tuesday.

The release states Royal had previously pleaded guilty to one count of persuading, inducing, enticing, and coercing minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct.

“Royal exploited these minor victims, meeting them online, and is a parent’s worst nightmare. This lengthy sentence ought to send a clear message to would-be online predators: your behavior will not be tolerated, and you will be brought to justice,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bubar said in the release. “These cases are some of the most important that we do, and I am grateful for the hard work of Homeland Security and our other federal and local law enforcement partners, who will continue to work tirelessly to vindicate the interests of vulnerable victims and protect them from harm.”

Prosecutors say Royal admitted to using accounts on Snapchat to get in contact with underage girls.

He would typically pretend to be a young girl and start talking with them in order to gain their trust. he would also send pictures of a young girl he was pretending to be, the release states.

Royal would steer the conversation toward sexual issues and convince his victim to take and send sexually explicit photos of herself,” the release reads. “He would then use blackmail threats or other coercive tactics to obtain more sexually explicit images from his victim.”

Prosecutors also say Royal distributed some of the images he was sent.

The release states that Royal targeted victims that were as young as 12-years-old.

“After he was first arrested and jailed, Royal asked a family member to buy a “burner” phone, log in to his Snapchat accounts using public wi-fi, and delete the contents of his Snapchat accounts,” the release states. “Ultimately, however, Royal’s attempt to obstruct justice failed.”