DOJ: Man who organized drug trafficking conspiracy sentenced to federal prison

FILE – An exterior sign is photographed outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington on May 4, 2021. President Joe Biden is nominating six lawyers to run U.S. attorney’s offices across the country, a diverse group of candidates in the latest picks for the top law enforcement positions. The nominees, being announced by the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, would run the federal prosecutors’ offices in Connecticut, Utah, Montana, Alaska, New Mexico and New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A North Carolina man, who was convicted of constructing a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine into Southwest Virginia, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to a release from the United States Dept. of Justice (DOJ).

Daniel Eugene Rowland, 46, from Andrews, North Carolina was convicted on eight charges, which included conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the DOJ release.

Rowland created the conspiracy between July 2019 and December 2020, according to the DOJ. It was designed to bring meth from Atlanta to be sold in Southwest Virginia.

Rowland worked with other conspirators to make the plan work. The DOJ release lists Jon Rollins, Jessica Robey and Austin Hammond, among others.

The release reports that Rowland made several trips to Atlanta to make multi-kilogram purchases of meth from co-defendants Eric Glass and Shane Cress.

Rowland often paid $12,000 to $14,000 per kilogram for the meth.

“This defendant, and the other conspirators, trafficked multiple pounds of methamphetamine into Virginia, preying on the addiction of others for their own financial benefit,” said United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh. “Today’s sentence should serve as an example that here in the Western District of Virginia we take drug trafficking seriously and will pursue justice appropriately.”

Authorities arrested Rowland in Big Stone Gap, Virginia and found him to be in possession of almost a kilogram of meth, $32,500 in cash, digital scales, a loaded 9mm handgun and ammo, according to the release.

Jonathan Rollins was sentenced to 228 months in prison while Justin Shane Cress and Cory Austin Hammond were sentenced to 135 months each for the roles in the crime.

Eric Matthew Glass was sentenced to 168 months in prison and Jessica Ann Robey was sentenced to 120 months.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force, the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force, and the Virginia State Police with assistance from the United State’s Marshal’s Service.

The case was prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lena L. Busscher.