DOJ: Kingsport veterinary hospital to pay $70,000 in penalties after allegedly violating Controlled Substances Act

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport veterinary hospital has agreed to pay $70,000 in civil penalties after allegations that the hospital violated the Controlled Substances Act, according to the Department of Justice.

A release from the DOJ states the Andes-Straley Veterinary Hospital and its owner, Gary C. Andes, agreed to pay the civil penalties on Thursday in order to resolve the allegations.

“The CSA was enacted to prevent the diversion or misuse of controlled substances by requiring persons and companies involved in the chain of distribution to maintain complete and accurate records relating to the controlled substances they receive, administer, and dispense,” the release states.

The DOJ reports that investigators from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Department of Health began looking into allegations against Andes and the hospital manager in January 2019.

The release states Andes and the manager were accused of failing to maintain “effective controls and procedures to guard against diversion of controlled substances as required by law.”

During the investigation, on-site inspections of records were conducted, along with an audit of the substance inventories.

The DOJ reports that the findings of the investigation alleged that the Andes-Straley Veterinary Hospital had not properly kept record of its controlled substances, properly conducted inventories or reported known thefts of those substances to the DEA.

“The investigation also revealed significant shortages of various controlled substances received by the hospital,” the release states.

The release states that the penalties paid resolve the allegations. The hospital and Dr. Andes have also entered an agreement with the DEA that requires they take additional measures to comply with the CSA.