DOJ: Jonesborough man sentenced to 10 years after sending explicit photos to undercover agent posing as minor

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the charge of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, William Charles Ellis, 51, was sentenced on April 15 to 120 months in prison, with 15 years of supervised release to follow.

Ellis will also be required to register as a sex offender and comply with those conditions following his release.

The release states Ellis’ charges stem from an investigation in August 2019, during which Ellis used an online dating app to communicate with a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

The minor was actually an FBI agent who was part of an online investigation.

The release states Ellis sent “sexually explicit photos” to the agent he believed to be a minor and asked for similar videos and photos in return.

“The FBI identified the defendant, obtained a search warrant for his cellular phone, and questioned him,” the release reads. “During questioning, Ellis admitted to communicating with a person that he believed to be an underage female and asking her to send him pornographic videos.”

“Numerous files containing child pornography” were found on Ellis’ phone during the search, according to the release.