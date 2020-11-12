DOJ: Grand jury indicts man for premeditated murder of cellmate at USP Lee in 2018

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL)- Department of Justice officials have charged an inmate at USP Lee with the premeditated murder of his cellmate in 2018.

According to a release, Samuel Silva, 45, has been charged with one count of willfully, deliberately, maliciously, and with premeditation killing Abraham Aldana.

Authorities said in the release that Aldana was stabbed in September 2018.

The release also read in part, “The investigation of the case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar and Assistant United States Attorneys Zachary T. Lee, Daniel J. Murphy, and Aaron Stewart, a Trial Attorney with the Department of Justice’s Capital Case Unit are prosecuting the case for the United States. “