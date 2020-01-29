DOJ: Former VP of First Bank & Trust pleads guilty to embezzling funds from Russell County Health Coalition

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – United States Attorney Thomas Cullen announced that Lisa Tiller, the former Vice President of Electronic Banking for First Bank & Trust, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal embezzlement charge.

According to a release, Tiller, 39, of Lebanon, Virginia, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of embezzlement by a bank employee.

The release stated Tiller was the VP of Electronic Banking for approximately 17 years.

Around August 5, 2019, Tiller contacted an E-commerce representative with the bank and had the account belonging to Russell County Health Coalition added to her own personal online banking profile.

She made six transactions between August 5 and August 16, transferring a total of $4,750 from the health coalition to her personal account, according to the release.

Bank personnel started an audit on August 20. They contacted Tiller about the discrepancies. Tiller’s husband deposited funds into her account to cover the loss on that day, and Tiller transferred the $4,750 back to the Russell County Health Coalition.

Tiller also admitted to the bank’s leadership that she had wrongly transferred the funds.

Tiller admitted to the embezzlement of funds to an investigator with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on January 14, 2020.