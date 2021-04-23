DOJ: Buchanan County hospital worker pleads guilty to distributing child porn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Southwest Virginia man pleaded guilty Friday to distributing child pornography.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Jordan Seth Gross, 21, of Whitewood, pleaded guilty to the charge of “knowingly distributing one or more visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct that has been mailed or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.”

The release states Gross provided child pornography to an undercover employee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in November 2020.

The DOJ reports Gross admitted in court to using the app KIK to message other users in a “known child pornography chatroom.”

“Gross accessed his KIK account from both his home in Whitewood, in Buchanan County, Virginia, and his place of employment at Buchanan General Hospital in Grundy, Virginia,” the release states. “Using that account, Gross distributed multiple videos of prepubescent females under the age of twelve engaged in sexually explicit conduct to an FBI employee working undercover in the chatroom.”

The release states Gross said he had been distributing child porn since he was 14.

“When individuals distribute images and videos of the sexual abuse of children on the internet, they continue these horrific crimes in perpetuity,” U.S. Attorney Bubar stated in the release. “I’m thankful for the good work of the FBI and Virginia State Police in this case, which ought to send the strong message to anyone tempted to exploit our children for their own abhorrent desires—we will find you and bring you to justice.”

Gross is scheduled to receive his sentence on August 5, 2021. He faces a sentence of 84-240 months imprisoned, with a supervised release period to follow.