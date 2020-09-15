DOJ: Bristol, Va. man sentenced to 12 years on child porn charges after using app to message undercover agent

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Virginia man who pleaded guilty to multiple distribution and possession of child porn charges has been sentenced to 144 months in federal prison.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Jonathan Neal Sexton, 33, was charged after he sent lewd pictures to a member of the FBI he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

Sexton had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in June 2020.

Court documents says Sexton had used the app KIK to chat with the FBI employee between February and March 2020.

The release says that despite the undercover FBI employee being in the “clean area” of the app, Sexton still spoke about masturbation, intercourse, sex toys and other topics. He also sent inappropriate photos of himself to the employee he believed was a teen.

Court documents also say Sexton “routinely asked the ‘teen’ to send him nude pictures” and also sent pictures of prepubescent girls nude and engaging in sexual conduct with boys of similar ages.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, Virginia State Police, U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Bristol, Virginia Police Department.