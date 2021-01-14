DOJ: Bristol, Va. man sentenced to 30 months in prison for illegally possessing machine gun, silencer

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a little-known device called a “bump stock” is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. The Trump administration is moving to officially ban bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like automatic firearms. A […]

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Virginia man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after he was convicted of federal gun offenses in Virginia and North Carolina.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Michael Houser, 48, pleaded guilty in October 2020 to two counts of an indictment filed in Virginia charging him with possession of an unregistered machinegun and possession of an unregistered silencer.

Houser also pleaded guilty to one count of another indictment filed in North Carolina that charged him will illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon.

The release says Houser was arrested at his Bristol, Virginia home on state charges on December 4, 2019.

Houser called a friend after he was arrested and asked him to get “certain firearms and ammunition from Houser’s home.”

According to the release, Houser’s friend retrieved multiple firearms, a silencer and ammunition from the home.

An investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) found that one of the firearms met the definition of a machinegun that had not been registered. The release says the silencer was also unregistered, violating federal statute.

The release says Houser was convicted of two felonies in Washington County, Virginia around January 23, 2020. He was federally indicted in July 2020 and found in Avery County, North Carolina.

When he was arrested in North Carolina, Houser was in possession of three firearms and ammunition, according to DOJ.