DOJ: Bristol, Va. man pleads guilty to child pornography charges after sending lewd photos to undercover agent

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Virginia man entered a guilty plea after investigators say he sent lewd photos to a FBI agent he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Jonathan Sexton, 33, pleaded guilty on Monday in U.S. district court in Abingdon to two counts of distributing child porn and one count of possessing child pornography.

Sexton messaged the undercover agent on the app “KIK.”

He reportedly sent photos of children engaging in sexual acts to the agent.

Sexton also sent photos of himself performing sexual acts to the agent.

He was sentenced to serve between 10 to 15 years in prison.

Sexton is scheduled to be sentenced on September 14.