DOJ: Abingdon man pleads guilty to bank fraud, possession of stolen mail

Wolfe has pleaded guilty to possession of stolen mail and bank fraud in Abingdon (Courtesy: United States Department of Justice)

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A man who reportedly stole more than 100 pieces of mail from different addresses in the Abingdon, Va. area pleaded guilty on Thursday to related charges.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, Bradley Alan Wolfe, 38, admitted to possessing “hundreds” of pieces of mail that were stolen from mailboxes around the area, which included checks ranging in value from a couple of hundred dollars to thousands of dollars, a United States passport, cash and other packages.

In addition, Wolfe altered one of the stolen checks by replacing the payee’s name with his own and then cashed it at an Eastman Credit Union in Abingdon for $4,890, according to the release.

Wolfe pleaded guilty to possession of stolen mail and bank fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced on February 28, 2022, according to the release.

The charges Wolfe faces carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

The release states that a federal judge will determine the sentence after considering U.S. Sentencing Guidelines as well as other statutory factors.

The case was investigated by Washington County Va. Sheriff’s Office and the United States Postal Inspection Service with assistance from the United States Marshals Service.