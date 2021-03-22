DOJ: 2 plead guilty to illegally selling firearms at Wise County trade center in 2019

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Two Southwest Virginia men are facing fines and jail time after they illegally sold firearms without a license in Wise County in 2019, prosecutors say.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, James Michael Boggs, 66, and Tommy Roger Dotson, 65, both pleaded guilty to one count of willfully engaging in the business of selling firearms without a license.

Boggs is a native of Pound, Virginia, and Dotson is from Clintwood, Virginia.

The two men pleaded guilty in separate hearings on Friday, March 19, according to the release.

The charges stem from a 2019 investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The ATF began investigating illegal firearm sales at the Indian Mountain Trade Center.

The release states investigators witnessed Boggs and Dotson “associating with each other and regularly selling firearms to Trade Center attendees.”

Both men reportedly sold firearms at the trade center, despite neither having a Federal Firearms License.

“Dotson sold firearms from a sales booth, where he regularly displayed 25 to 50 firearms for sale. Boggs kept firearms in his truck and made sales from his truck. During the investigation, both men sold multiple firearms to undercover agents on various occasions. Boggs sold firearms to an undercover agent on three occasions, including nine handguns, a shotgun, and an AR-style rifle. Dotson also sold firearms to undercover agents on three occasions, including three handguns and two rifles.” U.S. Department of Justice

Prosecutors say under the terms of their plea agreements, Dotson will relinquish $13,000 in cash, while Boggs pays a $5,000 fine. Dotson will also be required to relinquish 59 firearms that had been seized as part of the investigation.

Dotson and Boggs will face up to five years in prison, according to the release.