WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A California man who supplied fentanyl linked to Wise County overdoses was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reports.

According to a release from the DOJ, Alexander Ortiz, 26, a.k.a. “LoLife,” of Fullerton, Calif. pleaded guilty in January the following:

One count of conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl

One count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Court documents state Ortiz and his co-conspirators, Jorge Efrain Perez and Destiny Raeann Perez, were the suppliers of fentanyl for Paul Mason Perkins, Aaron Stidham, Austin Jeremiah Lane, Cheyenne Cassie Carico and others from Southwest Virginia.

From November 2020 to June 2022, Ortiz reportedly sold thousands of pressed pills containing fentanyl to Perkins and others weekly, using various social media platforms.

Ortiz mailed the pills to Perkins’ Big Stone Gap, Virginia address and Perkins then distributed the pills to people throughout Wise County, including co-conspirators Lane and Carico, the DOJ said.

Jorge Perez and Destiny Perez reportedly assisted Ortiz in mailing the illicit packages from California to Virginia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Nov. 24, 2021, Perkins sold Carico and Lane three pressed pills for a 17-year-old the two knew from school, the DOJ reported.

“Later that night, the 17-year-old female was hospitalized due to a drug overdose,” the DOJ wrote in the release. “[The] same night, an 18-year-old male who had purchased pressed pills containing fentanyl from Perkins was hospitalized due to a drug overdose. Further investigation revealed that pills from both overdoses were linked to Ortiz.”

Authorities in California found over 6,000 pressed pills containing fentanyl, approximately $60,000 cash and 13 firearms at Ortiz’s residences in Los Banos and Santa Ana, the DOJ said.