Dogs rescued from Johnson City hoarding situation now up for adoption

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local shelter is reaching out to the community to find homes for two dogs rescued from what the shelter called a hoarding situation.

The Johnson City/Washington County Animal Shelter said the dogs were malnourished and had sarcoptic mange.

Both dogs have been staying at the shelter for nearly five weeks. Photos of their progress were taken Friday. A Facebook post on the shelter’s page says they are now available for adoption.

21 other dogs were also rescued from that hoarding situation and were placed in shelters in the Knoxville area.