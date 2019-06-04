Dogs rescued from Bristol, Va. home going up for adoption June 8

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- More than half of the dogs rescued from a Bristol, Virginia home last month are almost ready for adoption.

According to officials at Bristol Animal Care and Control, 28 of the dogs rescued from a home on Dunlap Street in May, will be up for adoption June 8th.

That adoption event will last from 12 until 4 p.m. at 2215 Shakesville Rd. in Bristol, Virginia.

SEE ALSO: Nearly 40 dogs rescued from Bristol, Virginia home

Officials said 25 of those dogs, “will have an adoption fee of $25.00 cash only, those must be adopted by Virginia resident due to the requirement that a spay/neuter contract must be signed and the animal sterilized within 30 days.”

There are also three spayed females that they said will be available for adoption by any resident for a $75 cash fee.

There will be a limit of one adoption per household.

Anyone with questions about this event can call 276-645-3714.