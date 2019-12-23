Dog therapy brings Christmas spirit to hospital patients

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Patients and team members at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport welcomed some special visitors Monday.

Four-legged friends arrived decked out in their holiday best to spread comfort and joy this Christmas season.

We’re so excited to be here with our therapy dogs and their handlers. This is such an awesome program,” said Lindy White, President of Ballad Health’s Northwest Market.

PUPPY THERAPY! These dogs are bringing Christmas Spirit to those who can’t go home for the holiday. Tune in tonight at 6 to see more. 🎄🐶🐕🐾 @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/5uXQ3h8prk — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) December 23, 2019

Susan Bowers and her furry companion, Freddy, have a seven year holiday tradition of bringing comfort and joy to patients at Holston Valley Medical Center who cant go home for Christmas.

“There are actually a lot of people in the hospital on Christmas and we like to visit them all. We’ll be here on Christmas day and we’ll plan to cover the whole hospital, all the floors and units,” said Bowers.

Susan and Freddy are part of a team of therapy dogs and volunteers spreading holiday cheer throughout Holston Valley’s hallways and patient rooms.







“You can see immediately when the handler and the dog walks up to the room there’s a different expression and the love and the joy that they bring. It’s really really special and is extra special during this holiday season. It’s a hard time to be a patient in the hospital and so they’re going to bring cheer to our patients and their families,” said White.

Ballad Health says the pet therapy team spreads happieness throughout the year.

The hospital says the team makes almost daily visits to Holston Valley Medical Center.