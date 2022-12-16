JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ellen Hanson said her 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Sir Scruffy, saved her from death in the apartment fire off North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive last Wednesday.

The apartment fire displaced 26 people, according to the American Red Cross.

Hanson told News Channel 11 her dog’s barking woke her up from a nap while the building was burning.

“If you sleep, that’s why people die from smoke inhalation because they don’t smell it in their sleep,” said Hanson.

Sir Scruffy’s barking alerted others too, including the firefighters who rescued them.

“If the fire department guy didn’t come in, he didn’t know that she was there,” said Hanson’s friend and temporary caretaker, Mary Murray. “He heard the dog barking. So, I’m ecstatic – otherwise, she’d be dead.”

Murray is grateful for Sir Scruffy and is helping Hanson get back on her feet.

“Cause when you’re left with nothing, where do you go? How do you start over? I mean there’s family photos, family documents, all of her hobbies,” said Murray.

Hanson is still in shock from it all.

“It still hasn’t hit me and the doctors they told me, they said, ‘you’re going to be in post-traumatic stress disorder,” said Hanson.

But through it all, Hanson is grateful to all of the first responders and would like to give a hug to the firefighter that saved her.

Murray has helped set up a CashApp and PayPal account to help raise money for Hanson to restart her life.

You can contact Murray to donate by visiting her non-profit’s website at this link.

The Johnson City Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.