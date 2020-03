ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new attraction for dog lovers is now open to the public.

The Town of Erwin told News Channel 11 this week that the “Bark Park” in Erwin is now open.

It is located near the Unicoi County Animal Shelter and the Erwin Linear Trail.

The town received funding for the project thanks to a grant from the Boyd Foundation.

A grand opening celebration with representatives from the Boyd Foundation is expected in the coming weeks.