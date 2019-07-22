Dog park grant to be used at proposed Gap Creek Park in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Parks and Recreation Department has eyed a location for a new dog park.

Ken Gough, Carter County Parks & Rec. director, said the recent $25,000 dog park grant awarded by the Boyd Foundation will be used at the possible new Gap Creek Park.

According to Gough, Gap Creek Park will be a little over nine acres and include a dog park, softball field, a monument recognizing the Overmountain Men and other amenities.

The park would be located on land at the intersection of Mary Patton Highway and Gap Creek Road.

Currently, there is no time lime for the development at the park.

Gough said the first goal is to enter into an agreement with the City of Elizabethton to help with funding of the entire park. Following the possible agreement, Gough adds the department is eyeing park grant to assist with development in the coming years.

