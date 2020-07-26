Dog days of summer: National pup champs jump into dog-diving competition

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Tenn. (WJHL) — The North America Diving Dog’s Never a Dull Moment national qualifier continued Saturday at Never a Dull Moment Farms.

Dog owners traveled to Northeast Tennessee with high hopes in their canines to snag an opportunity on a national stage.

Each dog splash includes up to four minutes on the dock before a practice jump and then two judged jumps.

To qualify for the national competition, a dog must complete a minimum of three splashes, and judges average the top three jumps from each event.

Never a Dull Moment farm owner Mary Sparks told News Channel 11 what it takes for a competitor to make it to the top.

“They’re going to go to regional docks around the United States, and they’re going to jump, and then they’ll take the dogs from the five different docks who jumped the farthest, and they will pick the top ones to go to nationals,” Sparks said. “We just got a new record of 30 feet and 9 inches, and it was Fern, and she is a whippet, and she is the second top whippet in the United States.”

Organizers kept the competition on a block schedule, which helped to promote social distancing.

The qualifier will wrap up Sunday.