JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another mural is in progress this week in Johnson City — this one with an animal-heavy summer theme and stretching more than 200 feet along a wall near city hall and the Legion Street swimming pool.

Leigh Ann Agee was hard at work Tuesday morning affixing panels painted with whimsical themes for a work called “Dog Days of Summer.”

Artist Leigh Ann Agee in front of a small part of her downtown Johnson City, Tenn. mural, “Dog Days of Summer.” (WJHL photo)

Agee painted dozens of 6-and-a-half-foot-high panels on pellon, a cross between fabric and paper, because the wall for the mural wasn’t conducive to a standard mural creation.

Agee has been a muralist for more than 30 years but is having her first go at a method that involves affixing painted panels to a wall rather than painting directly on it. She’s also collaborating with Melissa Wiley, who is adding some glitz to the piece with sections of mosaic.

“We are so excited because it’s the first time we’ve worked together with those two elements, mosaic and mural, and pellon, and exteriors, so this is all a new kind of thing for me,” Agee told News Channel 11 as the morning sun warmed the workspace sufficiently for the pellon process to work.

Agee, who grew up in Blountville and returned to the Tri-Cities several years ago, said the city’s public art committee was looking for a work centered around three themes: summertime, fun and quench.

The result is a highly colorful, whimsical work that faces both Legion Street and East Main Street along a wall that takes an angled turn. Part of it is also visible from Interstate 26’s westbound lanes.

The mural will stretch 210 feet along Legion Street (shown) and East Main Street. (WJHL photo)

Volunteer Debbie Bell works on “Dog Days of Summer.”

Artist Leigh Ann Agee adds some touches to one of the mural’s panels.

Volunteer Sharon Culbertson fills in a spot of sunshine that will eventually feature mosaic design.

A rendering showing about half the panels.

Additional panels for the mural.

Agee and Wiley got to work on the painting and mosaic work about six weeks ago. They had hoped to get to the actual site a bit earlier because applying the mosaic requires minimum temperatures that are warmer than current conditions.

Through the winter the work will have paint matching the mosaic’s colors in the spots where Wiley’s work will go unless a stretch of warm days (70s, lows above 50) arrives. Then the artists will return to finalize it when the weather warms sufficiently.

“I’m so proud,” Agee said as volunteers Sharon Culbertson and Debbie Bell worked alongside her. “This’ll be great. It’ll be better and better as time goes by, so we’re just going to try to grab some good days and get it done.”

Even partially completed work will go a long way toward brightening the area during winter’s drab days.

“I’m just excited that we are doing this for the community,” she said. “It’s so fun to be part of something to brighten up a spot that’s got such visibility here in Johnson City.”

The work caps a productive summer of mural installation in Johnson City. Other large city-funded works selected by the public art committee went in at the I-26 underpass of North Roan Street and along two walls of Fire Station 4 at 800 W. Main St.

Work is also underway on a music-themed mural on a building wall at West Main and Commerce streets, and is just beginning along a wall of Mid-City Grill, also on Commerce.