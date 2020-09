ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Dog and Cat Depot on Far Side Drive will host a low-cost rabies clinic and will donate the profits to the Beat the Heat Alliance.

The clinics are on the first Monday of each month from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and no appointment is needed.

The 1-year rabies shot is $10, the 3-year shot with proof of current 1-year vaccination is $15 and a microchip is $10.

