HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Doe River Gorge Ministries is known for the fun it provides to families and church groups throughout the summer, but festivities at the adventure park will extend into the Christmas season beginning in 2023.

According to a release from Doe River Gorge, the $5.85-million project dubbed The Christmas Train will transform the area into a Christmas wonderland with decorations, campfires, food, singing carolers, various shops and attractions — all highlighted by a live steam locomotive train that will display the story of Christmas.

The project entailed 57 tractor-trailer loads to transport the following to Doe River Gorge:

Two steam locomotives

11 passenger coaches

1.7 miles of railroad track

43 painted storyboards

40 decorated Christmas trees

210 decorated wreaths

1/4 mile of garland

Over 1,00 costumes

The idea followed after Doe River Gorge leaders experienced a similar event in Oklahoma — also called The Christmas Train. The release detailed that the event shares the story of Christmas to 60,000 people each year, generating enough revenue to support year-round ministry operations.

Doe River Gorge launched the long-term project in 2014 by implementing a plan and kicking off the renovation. As of April 2022, 65% of the funds needed for the project have been raised. Doe River Gorge hopes to launch The Christmas Train in November 2023.