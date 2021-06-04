Doe Mountain Recreation Area to be closed June 14-18 due to ‘airborne operations’ to address moth infestations

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities park will be closed for several days while the Tennessee Division of Forestry works to address moth infestations.

According to a post from Doe Mountain Recreation Area, the park will be closed starting Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18.

“Tennessee Division of Forestry and federal partners will be conducting airborne operations to remediate Gypsy Moth infestations affecting our forest,” the post states.

The entire park will be closed to visitors during the operations.

Park officials say Doe Mountain Recreation Area will reopen and continue normal operations on Saturday, June 19.