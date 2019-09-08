Doe Mountain Recreation Area asking for community’s help to avoid possible closure

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) -Doe Mountain Recreation Area in Johnson County is asking for the community’s help.

Doe Mountain is an over 8,000-acre park that is protected by the Nature Conservancy and the State of Tennessee.

Recently, the multi-use recreational trail area was notified by the Joint Government Operations Committee of the Tennessee Legislature, asking why Doe Mountain should continue operations.

“Periodically, the state reviews projects to make sure that they are efficient and functioning properly,” said DMRA Executive Director Tate Davis.

“What our concern with this project is, is every time we have this kind of a review, this project is all located in one district which is a little unusual for a state project, and the second thing is we’re not attached to any other administrative agency,” Davis said.

They’re asking the community to write to their state legislator explaining why Doe Mountain Recreation Area should stay in operation.

Volunteers say that not only does DMRA impact people who use the trails, but also those in the surrounding community.

“Even if you don’t ride, the revenue coming in from the people who are here riding spend their money keeps a local restaurant open,” said volunteer Randy White. “Then they still benefit from that restaurant or they still benefit from that campground even if they don’t ride.”

News Channel 11 was told people come from all over the world to visit DMRA, including people from as far away as Japan.

