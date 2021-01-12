Documents: Wise, Va. man facing child porn charges after ‘approximately 30 images’ found on computer

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after authorities say they found pornographic images of children on his computer.

Police have charged Richard Roy Wiseman, 27 of Wise, with one count of first offense possession of child pornography and nine counts of second or subsequent offense possession of child pornography.

According to court records, a search warrant was executed on Jan. 6 at Wiseman’s residence on Commonwealth Street.

Police say a search of Wiseman’s computer revealed approximately 30 images of child pornography in the computer’s image cache.

Following his arrest, Wiseman was placed on a secured bail of $3,000.