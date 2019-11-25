DOCUMENTS: Man accused of holding Carter County gas station clerk hostage now facing federal charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of holding a Carter County gas station clerk hostage in July is now facing federal charges.

Marc Skeen, 35, of Limestone is accused of holding the clerk hostage for six hours on the night of July 28.

An affidavit filed in the Carter County General Sessions Court revealed that Skeen admitted to using methamphetamine and had the clerk lay down on top of him in the gas station and pointed the gun at the clerk’s head.

Federal court documents show that Skeen is now charged with violating Title 18, Section 1951 of the United States Code, stating Skeen interfered with commerce by threats or violence.

He is also charged with “discharging a firearm in furtherance of the crime of violence as charged…” and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to federal court documents, a federal jury trial is scheduled for January 28, 2020.

According to Carter County Criminal Court, Skeen is scheduled back in Judge Lisa Rice’s courtroom on March 20.