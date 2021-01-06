Documents: Kingsport man charged with 2019 rape of child in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man has been arrested and charged with the rape of child in Hawkins County.

According to an indictment returned by a Hawkins County grand jury, Joshua Lee Hash is charged with aggravated rape of a child three years old or younger.

The indictment says Hash engaged in “the unlawful sexual penetration” of a child from around October 1, 2019 through February 29, 2020.

The indictment was returned on October 1, 2020.

An arrest report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office says Hash, 41, was arrested on December 30 and booked into the Hawkins County Jail.

A second arrest report says Hash was arrested by officers of the Kingsport Police Department and transported to Hawkins County.

Hash reportedly gave his full name to deputies upon first arriving at the Hawkins County Jail but later gave a false name, date of birth and social security number to a booking officer.

The report says previous records on file provided photos of tattoos that matched Hash’s and confirmed his identity.

Deputies report Hash continued to say his name was Nicholas Bradford Calhoun, despite being given several opportunities to confirm his identity.

The report says Hash was charged with criminal impersonation in addition to the rape charge.

According to officials at the Hawkins County Jail, Hash does not have a bond set. He remains in the jail as of Wednesday.