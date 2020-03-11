Documents: Crockett teacher, girls basketball coach, suspended for alcohol on campus

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County Schools documents obtained by News Channel 11 show that a David Crockett High School physical education teacher and girls basketball coach has been suspended for having alcohol on campus.

According to a letter from Jarrod Adams, the teacher evaluation and licensure supervisor for the school system, Tony Gordon told Adams on February 4 that he had empty bottles of alcohol in his backpack, and another bottle in his vehicle on campus.

“Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the bottle of alcohol in your car was half empty. By bringing alcohol onto school premises, you violated the Tennessee teacher Code of Ethics by demonstrating a serious degree of neglect of duty and unprofessional conduct,” Adams wrote.

Adams also stated that he notified director of schools William Flanary.

The letter indicates that Gordon’s suspension is indefinite and without pay, pending the outcome of an investigation.

Gordon has been told to not contact any current or former students or players. He’s also directed to not be at any Washington County Schools properties or attend David Crockett High School basketball games.

Washington County Schools officials told News Channel 11 Wednesday that their investigation is ongoing at this time.