JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a Saturday night crash left a juvenile injured in Johnson City, crash report details shed more light on what led to the incident.

According to a crash report compiled by the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and obtained by News Channel 11, the crash took place across from a gas station where a witness said the injured juvenile planned to meet her mother’s boyfriend.

As the driver of a 2017 Honda Civic was traveling east down Unaka Avenue, a witness told officers that the 15-year-old ran across the street and into traffic where they were hit by the car.

The driver told officers that they were unable to brake in time after they saw the pedestrian, and the report said no drug or alcohol use by either party was suspected.

As a result of the crash, the minor sustained a “suspected major injury” and was transported to Johnson City Medical Center for care, though the details of the injury were not listed in the report.

According to JCPD officials, the injured minor was in stable condition as of Monday. The document lists the driver, a 22-year-old from Elizabethton, as uninjured in the incident. The Honda did receive “disabling damage” and was towed from the scene, according to the report.