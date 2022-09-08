JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County man shot and killed by a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officer Wednesday after a police pursuit pled guilty to multiple charges after a similar August 2020 incident, during which he rammed a police cruiser and at one point yelled at officers “shoot me.”

Tyler M. Gardner, then 25, fled from officers in Greene County on Aug. 24, 2020 after they responded to a stolen vehicle call on Frank Roberts Road near Tennessee Highway 107, according to affidavits filed in Greene County court. Greene County officers pursued Gardner, who was driving a 2004 BMW, on 107 at increasing rates of speed but discontinued their pursuit after crossing into Washington County.

From there, a Washington County Investigator pursued Gardner’s vehicle on 107 until it reached speeds of 130 miles per hour, according to a Washington County affidavit. Gary Daugherty then turned off his emergency lights but was able to track Gardner down at the end of a dead-end road near Tennessee Highway 81.

As Daugherty was positioning his vehicle in front of Gardner’s, Gardner drove through some grass and fled along Highway 81.

Another dead-end road, another escape

An additional Washington County affidavit from Jonesborough Police Officer Will Corder shows that Gardner then drove into the middle of Jonesborough and “was observed at a high rate of speed going east on W. Main St.” Still refusing to stop for officers from a third jurisdiction, Gardner turned onto Maple Drive — another dead end.

Corder’s affidavit says several officers were blocking the road and ordering Gardner to leave the vehicle. He wrote that Gardner “kept revving his engine and pulling towards officers and then would back up again.”

After officer Daniel Miller approached the vehicle, the affidavit states Gardner pulled back down into a road facing officers and “was heard screaming ‘shoot me.'”

After cutting through several yards, Gardner reached the intersection of West Main Street and North Third Avenue, where Miller had also arrived in his cruiser.

“The suspect then crashed into Officer Miller’s cruiser attempting to flee a second time,” the affidavit states.

Gardner again managed to speed away, and Jonesborough police also terminated their pursuit.

Gardner was arrested back at his home at 121 Frank Roberts Road and charged in Washington County with two separate counts of evading arrest, one count of aggravated assault, one count of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of reckless driving and two counts of speeding. In Greene County, he was charged with evading arrest and resisting arrest.

A Washington County grand jury returned three related indictments on Gardner in August 2021. Those charged him with two counts of evading arrest (risk of death), which is a class D felony, aggravated assault (a class C felony), evading arrest and leaving the scene.

Gardner pleaded guilty in May 2022 and received three-year “split confinement” sentences on the evading arrest (risk of death) and aggravated assault counts.