KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice.

Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project.

The results came back last week, and the school system decided Friday to close the dome until further data comes back.

Physical education classes have been relocated to other parts of the school. Volleyball will practice at TNT Sportsplex downtown, and the school system is working on finalizing a location for the team’s home games until the dome is reopened.

The volleyball team is scheduled to play its first home game on Aug. 18 against David Crockett, according to the school’s athletics website.

True said the dome was built in the 1960s. There is no timeframe on when it could reopen.