KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett High School Winter Guard members are world champions.

The team won the 2023 Winter Guard International Scholastic A Class championship.

“It’s an excellent feeling to be a part of the legacy and the tradition of excellence at Dobyns-Bennett by adding another national title to what we do here as part of the band program, as well as the entire school culture,” said Assistant Band Director Jacob Carpenter.

The winter guard earned a score of 98.915, the second-highest score in Scholastic A Class history.