KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett High School CTE Director Dr. Bo Shadden earned statewide recognition when officials named him the 2022 Tennessee Career and Technical Education Administrator of the Year.

The award recognizes administrative CTE professionals at the school, district, state or federal level, according to a news release from Kingsport City Schools.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be selected as the Tennessee ACTE Administrator of the Year,” said Shadden. “I work alongside some incredible teachers and community partners who focus on creating career opportunities for the students of Kingsport. Ultimately, these opportunities not only benefit our students but our community as well.”

Shadden, who has been with Kingsport City Schools for four years, began his educational career as a vocational agriculture teacher before moving on to Sullivan County Schools as the career and technical education director, supervisor of attendance and truancy and supervisor of secondary education.

Shadden obtained a bachelor’s degree in ornamental horticulture and landscape design at the University of Tennessee, a master’s degree in education administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University and a doctoral degree in educational leadership and policy analysis from East Tennessee State University.

“I cannot imagine an award going to a more deserving individual than Dr. Shadden,” said Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, Kingsport City Schools Superintendent, in a news release. “His leadership with the Career and Technical Education program at Dobyns-Bennett is simply amazing! He has created a program and culture in these fields that are unparalleled in our state. We are so fortunate to have him in Kingsport. I believe that under his leadership we are just scratching the surface of what opportunities our community will be able to experience!”

Another colleague voiced a similar account of Shadden and his work ethic.

“He works tirelessly to create high quality career opportunities for students and staff,” said Dobyns-Bennett Principal Dr. Chris Hampton, His endeavors have improved post-secondary outcomes for our students and will continue to improve the long-term economic viability of Kingsport. This is definitely a deserved recognition.”