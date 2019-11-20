Dobyns-Bennett students briefly evacuated after dryer catches fire in CTE building

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students at Dobyns-Bennett High School were briefly evacuated Wednesday after a dryer caught fire in the CTE building at the school.

According to Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True, the fire was quickly extinguished, but it did cause the fire alarm to go off.

True told News Channel 11 that the students were briefly evacuated but have already returned to class.

According to Kingsport Fire Department Public Information Officer Barry Brickey, KFD was dispatched to the CTE building at 10:48 a.m.

Brickey says there were no injuries, and students were moved to another area during the alarm.

KFD used positive pressure fans to remove the smoke from the building after the fire was extinguished.

Parents have been called and emailed, according to True.

PREVIOUS: Investigation underway after threatening note found at Dobyns-Bennett High School

True assured News Channel 11 that the fire was in no way related to the threatening note found at the school yesterday.