Dobyns-Bennett student takes action as teacher’s brother battles cancer

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Dobyns-Bennett High School teacher was brought to tears Wednesday as one of her own students surprised her with an unexpected gift.

Garrett Payne is in Monique Quall’s nursing class and knew her brother was battling stage 4 cancer.

Payne decided he wanted to do something to help her family.

He designed a t-shirt that read, “In this Tribe, no one fights alone”

In a matter of days, Payne sold hundreds of t-shirts and raised $1,500 for Quall’s brother.

Payne surprised his teacher in front of students and staff on Wednesday.

The crowd cheered as she stepped onto the stage at the little theater inside the school.

Payne told News Channel 11 he was sad to see how his teacher felt every day knowing what she was going through and wanted to bring a smile to her face.