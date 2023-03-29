KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A junior at Dobyns-Bennett High School named Evelyn Yang earned the highest possible score on a recent ACT test.

According to a release from the school, Yang earned a 36 composite score, the highest possible for the ACT.

“Evelyn’s hard work and dedication to her academics is to be commended,” said Dr. Brian Tate, Dobyns-Bennett High School Interim Principal. “The faculty and staff of Dobyns-Bennett are extremely proud of her accomplishment.”

Roughly one-quarter of 1% of students who take the ACT receive a top score of 36, according to the release. In the graduating class of 2022, only 3,376 students of nearly 1.3 million nationally earned a perfect score, the release said. The ACT national average composite score at the time was 19.8.

“Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” said ACT CEO Janet Godwin. “A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”